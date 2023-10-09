Advertisement
weekend results and teams of the week

Oct 9, 2023 10:35 By radiokerrynews
SATURDAY 7TH OCTOBER

 

U12 Girl’s National Cup Round 1

St. Brendan’s Park2-5 Newport Town AFC

Castleisland AFC 1-5Newmarket Celtic FC (ASTRO)

Killarney Celtic 0-2  Mastergeeha FC  (ASTRO)

Bridge Celtic 3 -0  Inter Kenmare FC

 

U12 Girl’s National Cup Round 2

Listowel Celtic AFC 2-1 Regional United 2

 

U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1

Tulla United 3-2 Listowel Celtic AFC

Killarney Celtic 0 -3 Lough Derg

Moneygall Football Club 0-5 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Athletic AFC 0 -3 Shelbourne AFC

Holycross AFC (Limerick) 3 -0  Camp Juniors

 

U16 Girl’s National Cup Round 1

Killarney Celtic  3 -0  Corofin Harps SBGFC

Listowel Celtic 3 -0  Dromore United

Mastergeeha FC 2-4  Holycross AFC (Limerick)

 

U16 Girl’s National Cup Round 2

Ballymackey FC 6-4 Inter Kenmare FC

 

U12 Girls Premier North

Dingle  Bay Rovers 4-1 LB Rovers

 

U12 Girls Premier South

Killorglin AFC  3-6 Iveragh UTD           (GRASS)

MEK Galaxy  0-6 Ballyhar Dynamos

Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Killarney Athletic

 

U14 Girls Premier

Fenit  Samphires 7-2 LB Rovers

 

U16 Girls Premier

Iveragh UTD   3-1Camp Juniors

 

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Kilfrush Crusaders 6-5  Dingle Bay Rovers  (Elton sportsfield)

Nenagh Celtic 1-3   St Brendans Park

 

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

St. Brendan’s Park  3 -0  Killavilla Utd AFC 0

 

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1

Tralee Dynamos 5-1 Inter Kenmare

 

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2

Mastergeeha FC  0-3 Pike Rovers 2

 

 

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Killarney Celtic C 1-6 Killarney Athletic C (grass)

 

U13 Boy’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 3-1 Killorglin AFC

Ballyhar Dynamos 5-0 MEK Galaxy

 

U13 Boy’s Division 1

LB Rovers 4-2 Castleisland AFC B

Tralee Dynamos 5-0 Listowel Celtic B

Mastergeeha  FC 3-0  Killarney Athletic B

 

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

Fenit B 6-0 Castleisland AFC  C

Listowel Celtic C 1-5 Camp Juniors

 

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C 0-6  Milltown FC

Killorglin AFC  B 3-8  Inter Kenmare B (GRASS)

Killarney Celtic B 6-0 MEK  Galaxy B (Grass)

 

U15 Boy’s Premier

St Brendans Park 4-1 Fenit Samphires

Ballyhar Dynamos 1-3 Tralee Dynamos

Mastergeeha FC 3-1Inter Kenmare

 

 

U15 Boy’s Division 1

Camp Juniors 2-5 Killarney Athletic

St Brendans Park B 4-2 Listowel Celtic A

Iveragh Utd 1-1 Castleisland FC

Ballyheigue AFC 2-4 LB Rovers (Ardfert)

 

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Celtic B 4-2 St Brendans Park C

Killarney Athletic B 4-2  Iveragh UTD B

Dingle Bay Rovers  4-3 MEK Galaxy B

Inter Kenmare B 0-2 Mastergeeha FC   B

 

SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER

 

U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1

Herbertstown AFC 1-0  Inter Kenmare FC

U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1

St. Brendan’s Park 4-0 Castleisland AFC

 

 

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Team of the Week

  1. Barry Laide (St Brendans Park U15)
  2. Morrie O Shea (Mastergeeha FC U13)
  3. Dominic Courtney (Iveragh UTD U15)
  4. Conor O Donoghue (Castleisland AFC U13)
  5. Conor Brosnan (Killarney Athletic U13)
  6. Hugo Lowe(Fenit SamphiresU13)
  7. Simon Russell (Listowel Celtic U13)
  8. Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U15)
  9. Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)
  10. Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U14)
  11. Ruiri Walsh (Ballyheigue AFC U15)

 

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Girl’s Roll of Honour

 

Any Rose Shannahan (Iveragh UTD)

Ciara Leahy (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Ava Flaherty (Fenit Samphires)

Alice Hammond (LB Rovers)

Ellen Allman (Killarney Celtic)

Eliza Lynch (Killorglin AFC)

Ellie Doyle (Castleisland AFC)

Aine Herlihy (Mastergeeha FC)

Shannon O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare)

Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Athletic)

Taylor Kate Leane (St Brendans Park FC)

