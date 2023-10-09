weekend results and teams of the week

SATURDAY 7TH OCTOBER
U12 Girl’s National Cup Round 1
St. Brendan’s Park2-5 Newport Town AFC
Castleisland AFC 1-5Newmarket Celtic FC (ASTRO)
Killarney Celtic 0-2 Mastergeeha FC (ASTRO)
Bridge Celtic 3 -0 Inter Kenmare FC
U12 Girl’s National Cup Round 2
Listowel Celtic AFC 2-1 Regional United 2
U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1
Tulla United 3-2 Listowel Celtic AFC
Killarney Celtic 0 -3 Lough Derg
Moneygall Football Club 0-5 MEK Galaxy
Killarney Athletic AFC 0 -3 Shelbourne AFC
Holycross AFC (Limerick) 3 -0 Camp Juniors
U16 Girl’s National Cup Round 1
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Corofin Harps SBGFC
Listowel Celtic 3 -0 Dromore United
Mastergeeha FC 2-4 Holycross AFC (Limerick)
U16 Girl’s National Cup Round 2
Ballymackey FC 6-4 Inter Kenmare FC
U12 Girls Premier North
Dingle Bay Rovers 4-1 LB Rovers
U12 Girls Premier South
Killorglin AFC 3-6 Iveragh UTD (GRASS)
MEK Galaxy 0-6 Ballyhar Dynamos
Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Killarney Athletic
U14 Girls Premier
Fenit Samphires 7-2 LB Rovers
U16 Girls Premier
Iveragh UTD 3-1Camp Juniors
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1
Kilfrush Crusaders 6-5 Dingle Bay Rovers (Elton sportsfield)
Nenagh Celtic 1-3 St Brendans Park
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2
St. Brendan’s Park 3 -0 Killavilla Utd AFC 0
U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 1
Tralee Dynamos 5-1 Inter Kenmare
U16 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 2
Mastergeeha FC 0-3 Pike Rovers 2
U12 Division 2 (South) Boys
Killarney Celtic C 1-6 Killarney Athletic C (grass)
U13 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic 3-1 Killorglin AFC
Ballyhar Dynamos 5-0 MEK Galaxy
U13 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers 4-2 Castleisland AFC B
Tralee Dynamos 5-0 Listowel Celtic B
Mastergeeha FC 3-0 Killarney Athletic B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Fenit B 6-0 Castleisland AFC C
Listowel Celtic C 1-5 Camp Juniors
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
Killarney Athletic C 0-6 Milltown FC
Killorglin AFC B 3-8 Inter Kenmare B (GRASS)
Killarney Celtic B 6-0 MEK Galaxy B (Grass)
U15 Boy’s Premier
St Brendans Park 4-1 Fenit Samphires
Ballyhar Dynamos 1-3 Tralee Dynamos
Mastergeeha FC 3-1Inter Kenmare
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Camp Juniors 2-5 Killarney Athletic
St Brendans Park B 4-2 Listowel Celtic A
Iveragh Utd 1-1 Castleisland FC
Ballyheigue AFC 2-4 LB Rovers (Ardfert)
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 4-2 St Brendans Park C
Killarney Athletic B 4-2 Iveragh UTD B
Dingle Bay Rovers 4-3 MEK Galaxy B
Inter Kenmare B 0-2 Mastergeeha FC B
SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER
U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1
Herbertstown AFC 1-0 Inter Kenmare FC
U14 Girl’s National Cup Round 1
St. Brendan’s Park 4-0 Castleisland AFC
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Team of the Week
- Barry Laide (St Brendans Park U15)
- Morrie O Shea (Mastergeeha FC U13)
- Dominic Courtney (Iveragh UTD U15)
- Conor O Donoghue (Castleisland AFC U13)
- Conor Brosnan (Killarney Athletic U13)
- Hugo Lowe(Fenit SamphiresU13)
- Simon Russell (Listowel Celtic U13)
- Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U15)
- Alex Finn (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)
- Danny Lane (Tralee Dynamos U14)
- Ruiri Walsh (Ballyheigue AFC U15)
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Girl’s Roll of Honour
Any Rose Shannahan (Iveragh UTD)
Ciara Leahy (Dingle Bay Rovers)
Ava Flaherty (Fenit Samphires)
Alice Hammond (LB Rovers)
Ellen Allman (Killarney Celtic)
Eliza Lynch (Killorglin AFC)
Ellie Doyle (Castleisland AFC)
Aine Herlihy (Mastergeeha FC)
Shannon O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare)
Elizabeth Brosnan (Killarney Athletic)
Taylor Kate Leane (St Brendans Park FC)