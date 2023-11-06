weekend results and team of the week

RESULTS SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER AND WEEK PREVIOUS
U12 Girls Premier North
Listowel Celtic 4 -0 LB Rovers
U12 Girls Premier South
Tralee Dynamos 0 -1 Killorglin AFC
Killarney Celtic 6 -0 Iveragh UTD
U14 Girls Premier
Castleisland v Camp
LB Rovers 8 -7 Dingle Bay Rovers
Killarney Athletic 0 -5 MEK Galaxy
U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1
Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Listowel Celtic AFC
U12 Division 1 Boys
Inter Kenmare 0 -2 Camp Juniors
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland B AFC 1 -3 Tralee Dynamos
Killarney Athletic B 1 -4 LB Rovers
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Dingle Bay Rovers 4 -1 Listowel Celtic C
Camp Juniors 6 – 0 Castleisland AFC
Fenit Samphires B 3 -1 LB Rovers B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
MEK Galaxy B 2 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos
Killorglin AFC B 3 -8 Milltown FC
Mastergeeha FC B 8 -4 Killarney Athletic C
Killarney Celtic B 3 -3 Inter Kenmare B
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin AFC 2 -4 Fenit Samphires
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 0-2 Killarney Celtic B
St Brendans Park C 3 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers
Iveragh UTD B 1- 0 Inter Kenmare B
MEK Galaxy B 3 -1 Mastergeeha FC B
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3
St. Brendan’s Park 6 -0 Newmarket Celtic
Inter Kenmare v Bridge United
Listowel Celtic Green 9 -10 Killorglin AFC KILLORGLIN ON PENOS
Avenue Mastergeeha
Ballymackey FC 4 -2 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Celtic 0 - 6 Fairview Rangers
MEK Galaxy2- 3 Regional United
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2
Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Mungret Regional
Kilfruash Crusaders 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3
Corbally United FC 6 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos
Castleisland AFC 5 -7 Mastergeeha FC
Fairview Rangers 5 -2 St. Brendan’s Park
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2
Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Camp Juniors
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
Regional United B 1 -6 St. Brendan’s Park
Moneypoint AFC 0-3 Listowel Celtic
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Team of the Week
1. Ciaran Ryan (Castleisland AFC U15)
2. Jack Murphy (Mastergeeha FC U15)
3. Sasha Tanana (Kilorglin AFC U13)
4. Dylan Fitzgerald (Killarney Athletic U13)
5. Sean Moriarty (Inter Kenmare U13)
6. Ruben Griffin (Ballyhar DynamosU13)
7. Richie Kissane (LB Rovers U13)
8. Daniel Lawlor (Fenit Samphires U13)
9. Eoghan O Driscoll (St Brendan Park U13)
10. Tobias Iheme (Killarney Celtic U15)
11. Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U15)
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Annabelle Casey (Mastergeeha FC)
Eliza Mosca (Killarney Celtic)
Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic )
Saoirse Brosnan (Dingle Bay Rovers )
Niamh Murphy (Killorglin AFC )
Sheolagh Neville Daly (Killarney Athletic)
Eilidah Cregan (LB Rovers)
Ciara Costello (Castleisland AFC )