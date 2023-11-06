Advertisement
weekend results and team of the week

Nov 6, 2023 12:19 By radiokerrynews
RESULTS SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER AND WEEK PREVIOUS

U12 Girls Premier North

Listowel Celtic 4 -0 LB Rovers

U12 Girls Premier South

Tralee Dynamos 0 -1 Killorglin AFC

Killarney Celtic 6 -0 Iveragh UTD

U14 Girls Premier

Castleisland v Camp

LB Rovers 8 -7 Dingle Bay Rovers

Killarney Athletic 0 -5 MEK Galaxy

 

U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 1

Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Listowel Celtic AFC

 

U12 Division 1 Boys

Inter Kenmare 0 -2 Camp Juniors

 

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Castleisland B AFC 1 -3 Tralee Dynamos

Killarney Athletic B 1 -4 LB Rovers

 

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

Dingle Bay Rovers 4 -1 Listowel Celtic C

Camp Juniors 6 – 0 Castleisland AFC

Fenit Samphires B 3 -1 LB Rovers B

 

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

MEK Galaxy B 2 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Killorglin AFC B 3 -8 Milltown FC

Mastergeeha FC B 8 -4 Killarney Athletic C

Killarney Celtic B 3 -3 Inter Kenmare B

 

U15 Boy’s Premier

Killorglin AFC 2 -4 Fenit Samphires

 

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 0-2 Killarney Celtic B

St Brendans Park C 3 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers

Iveragh UTD B 1- 0 Inter Kenmare B

MEK Galaxy B 3 -1 Mastergeeha FC B

 

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

St. Brendan’s Park 6 -0 Newmarket Celtic

Inter Kenmare v Bridge United

Listowel Celtic Green 9 -10 Killorglin AFC KILLORGLIN ON PENOS

Avenue Mastergeeha

Ballymackey FC 4 -2 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Celtic 0 - 6 Fairview Rangers

MEK Galaxy2- 3 Regional United

 

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Mungret Regional

Kilfruash Crusaders 3 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

 

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Corbally United FC 6 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Castleisland AFC 5 -7 Mastergeeha FC

Fairview Rangers 5 -2 St. Brendan’s Park

 

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Inter Kenmare 3 -0 Camp Juniors

 

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Regional United B 1 -6 St. Brendan’s Park

Moneypoint AFC 0-3 Listowel Celtic

 

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Team of the Week

1. Ciaran Ryan (Castleisland AFC U15)

2. Jack Murphy (Mastergeeha FC U15)

3. Sasha Tanana (Kilorglin AFC U13)

4. Dylan Fitzgerald (Killarney Athletic U13)

5. Sean Moriarty (Inter Kenmare U13)

6. Ruben Griffin (Ballyhar DynamosU13)

7. Richie Kissane (LB Rovers U13)

8. Daniel Lawlor (Fenit Samphires U13)

9. Eoghan O Driscoll (St Brendan Park U13)

10. Tobias Iheme (Killarney Celtic U15)

11. Cillian O Baoill (Dingle Bay Rovers U15)

 

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Annabelle Casey (Mastergeeha FC)

Eliza Mosca (Killarney Celtic)

Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic )

Saoirse Brosnan (Dingle Bay Rovers )

Niamh Murphy (Killorglin AFC )

Sheolagh Neville Daly (Killarney Athletic)

Eilidah Cregan (LB Rovers)

Ciara Costello (Castleisland AFC )

