Weekend Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

Girls League

13’s Premier

Iveragh UTD 4 – 4 Fenit Samphires

Listowel Celtic 1 -0 MEK Galaxy

15’s Premier

Killarney Athletic 0-5 Fenit Samphires

U16 Girl’s Premier

Park 0 -4 Killarney Celtic

Boys

Boy’s National Cup

U13’s Round 4

Listowel Celtic 6 -1 Killarney Celtic

Boy’s National Trophy

U12’s Round 3

Caherdavin Celtic 2-1 Castleisland AFC

U14’s Round 3

Tulla 1-3 Mastergeeha AFC

Killorglin AFC 2-3 Charleville

U16’s Round 3

Charleville 2 – 7 Killarney Athletic

Kilmallock 2-4 Listowel Celtic AET

Boys League

U12 Boys Premier

Killorglin 0 -0 Killarney Athletic

St Brendans Park 5 -1 MEK Galaxy

U12 Boys Division 1

Castleisland AFC B 0 -1Ballyhar Dynamos

St Brendans Park B 2 -2 LB Rovers B

Mastergeeha AFC 3 -1 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC C 3 -2 Tralee Dynamos B

Dingle Bay Rovers B 5 -2 LB Rovers B

St Brendans Park C 4 -1 Listowel Celtic C

U12 Boys Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C 0 -3 Iveragh UTD B

Mastergeeha AFC B 1 -4 MEK Galaxy B

Castleisland AFC D 0 -6 Killarney Celtic B

U14 Boys Premier

Castleisland AFC 3 - 4 Iveragh UTD

Tralee Dynamos 2 -5 MEK Galaxy

U14 Boys Division 1

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -0 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Athletic 5-0 Killorglin AFC B

U14 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 1 -2 Mastergeeha AFC B

Ballyheigue AFC 1 -0 Listowel Celtic B

St Brendans Park D 5 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers

U16 Premier

Mastergeeha AFC 0 -6 Killorglin AFC

Listowel Celtic 0-3 St Brendans Park

U16 Division 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 0 -1 Camp Juniors

Iveragh UTD 1 -6 LB Rovers

U16 Division 2

Mastergeeha AFC C 2 -0 Killorglin AFC B

St Brendans Park B 4 -5 Listowel Celtic B

Tralee Dynamos B 2 -0 St Brendans Park C

U16 Girl’s Premier

U16 Girl's Premier

St Brendans Park 0-4 Killarney Celtic. Goals scored by Aine O'Sullivan with 2 goals, Katie Foster with 1 goal and Clodagh Moriarty with 1 goal. Killarney Celtic held a minutes silence before K.O and also gave the number 8 jersey a rest in honour of Saoirse Buckley of Inter Kenmare who very sadly passed away this week. To Saoirse's family and all at Inter Kenmare, Killarney Celtic and St Brendans Park offered their deepest condolences. May Saoirse Rest In Peace.

U12 Inter County

Limerick County 0-3 Kerry

Listowel Celtic 1-0 MEK Galaxy: Maja Wolska

Boys

Boy’s National Trophy

U14’s Round 3

Tulla 1-3 Mastergeeha AFC: Roan Guerin, Darragh Keane and Liam O Mahoney direct from a corner.

U16’s Round 3

Charleville 2-7 Killarney Athletic: Luke Doolan 3 Liam O'Brien 2, Jack Rudden and Ben Kelliher with one each. Ben Kelliher was named player of the match

U16 National Trophy Round 3

Charleville 2-7 Killarney Athletic:

The Killarney Athletic U16 team made the trip to Charleville Saturday morning and came away with a comprehensive victory after a great squad performance. The game kicked off in blue skies but the rain soon started and stayed for most of the game. Captain Nathan Cronin played with the wind in the first half and they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Ben Kelliher, Liam O’Brien and Luke Doolan. Charleville scored a nice goal from their only attack in the half with Jack Rudden adding another for Killarney to make it 4-1 at half time.

Playing against the strong wind in the second half Liam O’Brien got an early goal with a tidy finish to get Killarney going again after the break. Charleville came again and scored their second, this time via a soft goal. Luke Doolan added 2 more before the finish to complete his hat-trick. A great overall team performance from everyone involved . John Murphy gave his usual rock solid performance from right back, Sigfrid Torres was asked to play in an unfamiliar position and looked very comfortable, Fionn Daly put in a great shift at left midfield and was unlucky not to score. However, Man of the match on this occasion has to go to Ben Kelliher who put in a Trojan effort from centre midfield and was involved in everything, both in attack and defence.

Boys League

U12 Boys Premier

St Brendans Park 5-1 MEK Galaxy. Best for Park Daniel Diggins. After a sluggish start (understandable after a long break) Park were putting MEK under a lot of pressure and they scored 3 goals in the last 10 mins of the 1st half. The first was scored after a long distance effort from St Brendan’s Park. MEK Galaxy never gave up and pulled 1 goal back on the 53rd min. However, St Brendans Park wrapped up the game on the 57th min and scored their 5th goal after a brilliant pass from the left wing by the player of the match Daniel Diggins.

Killorglin AFC 0-0 Killarney Athletic: Although this was a scoreless affair, there was plenty of action. Killarney Athletic had the majority of possession but chances were at a premium. In the second half Killorglin came into the game and started to control affairs. In the last 10 mins Killorglin really took the game to Killarney Athletic but their defence stood firm and they earned a well-deserved draw.

U12 Division 1

Castleisland AFC 0-1 Ballyhar Dynamos: The home team was right to feel hard done by the final whistle, as a share of the spoils may have been the fairer result for 2 battling teams, but it was Ballyhar U12s that came away with a very lucky 3 points on Saturday morning. It was a tight end to end game from a neutral point of view, but it was quite frustrating from a Ballyhar viewpoint. The rust from nearly 5 weeks between matches and little training was evident, as the lads never really got going against a very energetic and well organised Castleisland team. Alex Finn produced one good shot in the 1st half with the keeper doing very well to push it out for a corner. Ballyhar’s back three of Daithi Allen, Fionn Clifford and Callum Templeman were kept busy but Noah Browne only had 1 save in the first half. H-T 0-0. Ballyhar started better in the 2nd half, applying pressure to the young Castleisland side, which pushed the tempo of the game. Adam Fleming and Killian O'Sullivan kept Castleisland on the backfoot, but still created no real clear-cut chances. Then, with 5 mins to go, Fleming went on a magical run down the left, along the endline, which resulted in a corner. Patrick O'Connor swung in a great cross into the box, which ricocheted off 2 Castleisland defenders and into their own net. Ballyhar took that rub of green and held on for a very hard fought 3 points. It was an important victory that keeps them top of Division 1, and they know they can play better than today, but a win is a win. Massive credit to Castleisland B for a very sporting and hard fought game.

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC C 3-2 Tralee Dynamos B: Aidan O'Connor, Jack Hobbert, Cillian Horan. MOTM Harry Connolly.

Dingle Bay Rovers B 5-2 LB Rovers B: Scorers Oisin Madley 2, Sean O'hAifin 1, Lev 1 and Sabri 1. Man of the match James Slattery.

St Brendans Park C 4-1 Listowel Celtic C: Kordian Waeknik, Michael Fitzpatrick, Rory Fleming, Reece Mullan

U14 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2-5 MEK Galaxy: Scorers, Donnacha Lynch, Leo Allen, David O'Shea and 2 by MOTM Killian Fitzgerald.

U14 Boys Division 1

Ballyhar Dynamos 3-0 Killarney Celtic B: Aran Moriarty, Kaelan Riordan and Daniel Downes

Killarney Athletic 5-0 Killorglin AFC B : Scores Liam McCarthy x 3 and Darragh o Donoghue x 2. Player of the match Liam McCarthy.

U14 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 1-2 Mastergeeha AFC B: Brien McGuire and Cian O'Rourke.

Ballyheigue AFC 1-0 Listowel Celtic B : Shay Barrett goal scorer for Ballyheigue and MOTM was Jason Gaynor in centre back for Ballyheigue

St Brendans Park D 3-5 Dingle Bay Rovers: Luc McGearailt 2 and Cillian O Baoill 1

St Brendans Park B 4-5 Listowel Celtic B: Scorers for Listowel: O.G, Trevin Chute 2, Dara Browne and Conor Mulvihill. MOTM : David Murphy

Tralee Dynamos B 2-0 St Brendans Park C: Sean O Mahoney, Daniel Mughal. A tough game played in awful conditions. Nominations for team of the week-Sean O'Mahoney with a fantastic goal scored from a corner. Ronan O Connor Sean Mulvihill keeper and captain

U14 Kerry Girls 0-1 Limerick County

Girls 14’s Division 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 1-3 Castleisland AFC: Tessa Reidy, Holly Forest, Michelle O'Connor

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls

Team of the Week

1 Sean Mulvihill (Tralee Dynamos U16)

2 Daniel Diggins ( St Brendans Park U12)

3 Jason Gaynor (Ballyheigue AFCU14)

4 Killian Fitzgerald (MEK Galaxy U14)

5 Patrick Mac Sweeney (Killarney Athletic U12)

6 Harry Connolly (Castleisland AFC U12)

7 Dylan Counihan (Killorglin AFC U16)

8 Killian O Connell (Iveragh UTD u14)

9 David Murphy (Listowel Celtic U16)

10Daniel Downes (Ballyhar Dynamos U14)

11 Shay Murphy (LB Rovers U16)

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Edel Slattery (Listowel Celtic)

Sive Vaughan (Killarney Athletic)

Izzy Lyons (MEK Galaxy)

Sadbh Walsh (Fenit Samphires)

Leah Griffin (Kerry Gaynor Cup Team and St Brendans Park)