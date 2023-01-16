Weekend Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League review

Girls League
13’s Premier
Iveragh UTD 4 – 4 Fenit Samphires
Listowel Celtic 1 -0 MEK Galaxy
15’s Premier
Killarney Athletic 0-5 Fenit Samphires
U16 Girl’s Premier
Park 0 -4 Killarney Celtic
Boys
Boy’s National Cup
U13’s Round 4
Listowel Celtic 6 -1 Killarney Celtic
Boy’s National Trophy
U12’s Round 3
Caherdavin Celtic 2-1 Castleisland AFC
U14’s Round 3
Tulla 1-3 Mastergeeha AFC
Killorglin AFC 2-3 Charleville
U16’s Round 3
Charleville 2 – 7 Killarney Athletic
Kilmallock 2-4 Listowel Celtic AET
Boys League
U12 Boys Premier
Killorglin 0 -0 Killarney Athletic
St Brendans Park 5 -1 MEK Galaxy
U12 Boys Division 1
Castleisland AFC B 0 -1Ballyhar Dynamos
St Brendans Park B 2 -2 LB Rovers B
Mastergeeha AFC 3 -1 Dingle Bay Rovers
U12 Boys Division 2 North
Castleisland AFC C 3 -2 Tralee Dynamos B
Dingle Bay Rovers B 5 -2 LB Rovers B
St Brendans Park C 4 -1 Listowel Celtic C
U12 Boys Division 2 South
Killarney Athletic C 0 -3 Iveragh UTD B
Mastergeeha AFC B 1 -4 MEK Galaxy B
Castleisland AFC D 0 -6 Killarney Celtic B
U14 Boys Premier
Castleisland AFC 3 - 4 Iveragh UTD
Tralee Dynamos 2 -5 MEK Galaxy
U14 Boys Division 1
Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -0 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Athletic 5-0 Killorglin AFC B
U14 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1 -2 Mastergeeha AFC B
Ballyheigue AFC 1 -0 Listowel Celtic B
St Brendans Park D 5 -3 Dingle Bay Rovers
U16 Premier
Mastergeeha AFC 0 -6 Killorglin AFC
Listowel Celtic 0-3 St Brendans Park
U16 Division 1
Dingle Bay Rovers 0 -1 Camp Juniors
Iveragh UTD 1 -6 LB Rovers
U16 Division 2
Mastergeeha AFC C 2 -0 Killorglin AFC B
St Brendans Park B 4 -5 Listowel Celtic B
Tralee Dynamos B 2 -0 St Brendans Park C
St Brendans Park 0-4 Killarney Celtic. Goals scored by Aine O'Sullivan with 2 goals, Katie Foster with 1 goal and Clodagh Moriarty with 1 goal. Killarney Celtic held a minutes silence before K.O and also gave the number 8 jersey a rest in honour of Saoirse Buckley of Inter Kenmare who very sadly passed away this week. To Saoirse’s family and all at Inter Kenmare, Killarney Celtic and St Brendans Park offered their deepest condolences. May Saoirse Rest In Peace.
U12 Inter County
Limerick County 0-3 Kerry
Listowel Celtic 1-0 MEK Galaxy: Maja Wolska
Tulla 1-3 Mastergeeha AFC: Roan Guerin, Darragh Keane and Liam O Mahoney direct from a corner.
Charleville 2-7 Killarney Athletic: Luke Doolan 3 Liam O'Brien 2, Jack Rudden and Ben Kelliher with one each. Ben Kelliher was named player of the match
Charleville 2-7 Killarney Athletic:
The Killarney Athletic U16 team made the trip to Charleville Saturday morning and came away with a comprehensive victory after a great squad performance. The game kicked off in blue skies but the rain soon started and stayed for most of the game. Captain Nathan Cronin played with the wind in the first half and they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Ben Kelliher, Liam O’Brien and Luke Doolan. Charleville scored a nice goal from their only attack in the half with Jack Rudden adding another for Killarney to make it 4-1 at half time.
Playing against the strong wind in the second half Liam O’Brien got an early goal with a tidy finish to get Killarney going again after the break. Charleville came again and scored their second, this time via a soft goal. Luke Doolan added 2 more before the finish to complete his hat-trick. A great overall team performance from everyone involved . John Murphy gave his usual rock solid performance from right back, Sigfrid Torres was asked to play in an unfamiliar position and looked very comfortable, Fionn Daly put in a great shift at left midfield and was unlucky not to score. However, Man of the match on this occasion has to go to Ben Kelliher who put in a Trojan effort from centre midfield and was involved in everything, both in attack and defence.
Boys League
U12 Boys Premier
St Brendans Park 5-1 MEK Galaxy. Best for Park Daniel Diggins. After a sluggish start (understandable after a long break) Park were putting MEK under a lot of pressure and they scored 3 goals in the last 10 mins of the 1st half. The first was scored after a long distance effort from St Brendan’s Park. MEK Galaxy never gave up and pulled 1 goal back on the 53rd min. However, St Brendans Park wrapped up the game on the 57th min and scored their 5th goal after a brilliant pass from the left wing by the player of the match Daniel Diggins.
Killorglin AFC 0-0 Killarney Athletic: Although this was a scoreless affair, there was plenty of action. Killarney Athletic had the majority of possession but chances were at a premium. In the second half Killorglin came into the game and started to control affairs. In the last 10 mins Killorglin really took the game to Killarney Athletic but their defence stood firm and they earned a well-deserved draw.
U12 Division 1
Castleisland AFC 0-1 Ballyhar Dynamos: The home team was right to feel hard done by the final whistle, as a share of the spoils may have been the fairer result for 2 battling teams, but it was Ballyhar U12s that came away with a very lucky 3 points on Saturday morning. It was a tight end to end game from a neutral point of view, but it was quite frustrating from a Ballyhar viewpoint. The rust from nearly 5 weeks between matches and little training was evident, as the lads never really got going against a very energetic and well organised Castleisland team. Alex Finn produced one good shot in the 1st half with the keeper doing very well to push it out for a corner. Ballyhar’s back three of Daithi Allen, Fionn Clifford and Callum Templeman were kept busy but Noah Browne only had 1 save in the first half. H-T 0-0. Ballyhar started better in the 2nd half, applying pressure to the young Castleisland side, which pushed the tempo of the game. Adam Fleming and Killian O'Sullivan kept Castleisland on the backfoot, but still created no real clear-cut chances. Then, with 5 mins to go, Fleming went on a magical run down the left, along the endline, which resulted in a corner. Patrick O'Connor swung in a great cross into the box, which ricocheted off 2 Castleisland defenders and into their own net. Ballyhar took that rub of green and held on for a very hard fought 3 points. It was an important victory that keeps them top of Division 1, and they know they can play better than today, but a win is a win. Massive credit to Castleisland B for a very sporting and hard fought game.
U12 Boys Division 2 North
Castleisland AFC C 3-2 Tralee Dynamos B: Aidan O'Connor, Jack Hobbert, Cillian Horan. MOTM Harry Connolly.
Dingle Bay Rovers B 5-2 LB Rovers B: Scorers Oisin Madley 2, Sean O'hAifin 1, Lev 1 and Sabri 1. Man of the match James Slattery.
St Brendans Park C 4-1 Listowel Celtic C: Kordian Waeknik, Michael Fitzpatrick, Rory Fleming, Reece Mullan
U14 Boys Premier
Tralee Dynamos 2-5 MEK Galaxy: Scorers, Donnacha Lynch, Leo Allen, David O'Shea and 2 by MOTM Killian Fitzgerald.
U14 Boys Division 1
Ballyhar Dynamos 3-0 Killarney Celtic B: Aran Moriarty, Kaelan Riordan and Daniel Downes
Killarney Athletic 5-0 Killorglin AFC B : Scores Liam McCarthy x 3 and Darragh o Donoghue x 2. Player of the match Liam McCarthy.
U14 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1-2 Mastergeeha AFC B: Brien McGuire and Cian O'Rourke.
Ballyheigue AFC 1-0 Listowel Celtic B : Shay Barrett goal scorer for Ballyheigue and MOTM was Jason Gaynor in centre back for Ballyheigue
St Brendans Park D 3-5 Dingle Bay Rovers: Luc McGearailt 2 and Cillian O Baoill 1
St Brendans Park B 4-5 Listowel Celtic B: Scorers for Listowel: O.G, Trevin Chute 2, Dara Browne and Conor Mulvihill. MOTM : David Murphy
Tralee Dynamos B 2-0 St Brendans Park C: Sean O Mahoney, Daniel Mughal. A tough game played in awful conditions. Nominations for team of the week-Sean O'Mahoney with a fantastic goal scored from a corner. Ronan O Connor Sean Mulvihill keeper and captain
U14 Kerry Girls 0-1 Limerick County
Girls 14’s Division 1
Dingle Bay Rovers 1-3 Castleisland AFC: Tessa Reidy, Holly Forest, Michelle O'Connor
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls
Team of the Week
1 Sean Mulvihill (Tralee Dynamos U16)
2 Daniel Diggins ( St Brendans Park U12)
3 Jason Gaynor (Ballyheigue AFCU14)
4 Killian Fitzgerald (MEK Galaxy U14)
5 Patrick Mac Sweeney (Killarney Athletic U12)
6 Harry Connolly (Castleisland AFC U12)
7 Dylan Counihan (Killorglin AFC U16)
8 Killian O Connell (Iveragh UTD u14)
9 David Murphy (Listowel Celtic U16)
10Daniel Downes (Ballyhar Dynamos U14)
11 Shay Murphy (LB Rovers U16)
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Edel Slattery (Listowel Celtic)
Sive Vaughan (Killarney Athletic)
Izzy Lyons (MEK Galaxy)
Sadbh Walsh (Fenit Samphires)
Leah Griffin (Kerry Gaynor Cup Team and St Brendans Park)