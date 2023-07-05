Wednesday's Fixtures and Results

Co. Under 15 Hurling League Finals
Division 1
Crotta O’Neill’s 1-15 Ballyheigue 1-5
Division 2
Kilmoyley 7-12 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 0-4
Co. Under 13 Hurling League
Causeway 3 - 5 Firies 1 - 4
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 NKL result
Division 1
Tarbert 1.17. Listowel 3.13
Junior Leagues Results
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie
Division 3 Round 3
Castleisland Desmonds B 3.10 - Listowel Emmets B 2.16
Moyvane 1.12 v Beale B 4.09
Brosna B 1.14 v St Senans B 5.11.
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Laune Rangers B 0-17 - Milltown/Castlemaine B. 1-09
Glenbeigh 0- 10 - An Ghaeltacht 1-09.