Wednesday's Fixtures and Results

Jul 5, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday's Fixtures and Results Wednesday's Fixtures and Results
Co. Under 15 Hurling League Finals

Division 1

Crotta O’Neill’s 1-15 Ballyheigue 1-5

Division 2

Kilmoyley 7-12 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 0-4

Co. Under 13 Hurling League

Causeway 3 - 5 Firies 1 - 4

===============================================

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 NKL result

Division 1

Tarbert 1.17. Listowel 3.13

===============================
Junior Leagues Results
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie

Division 3 Round 3

Castleisland Desmonds B 3.10 - Listowel Emmets B 2.16

Moyvane 1.12 v Beale B 4.09

Brosna B 1.14 v St Senans B 5.11.

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Laune Rangers B 0-17 - Milltown/Castlemaine B. 1-09
Glenbeigh 0- 10 - An Ghaeltacht 1-09.

