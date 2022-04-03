Waterford win Hurling League, more silverware up for grabs today

Waterford picked up their first Division 1 Hurling League title since 2015 with a 6 point win over Cork.

Westmeath will go up to the top table as champions of Division 2.

They beat Down by 14 points in Semple Stadium.

***

Kerry and Mayo meet in the final of Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Cillian O'Connor returns for the decider which gets underway at Croke Park at 4pm.

Before that, Roscommon and Galway meet once again in the final of Division 2.

The Rossies got the better of their neighbours when the sides met last weekend.

***

The Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final pits Wexford against Roscommon.

Throw in at Birr is at 4pm while before that Limerick and Offaly contest the Division 4 final at 2pm.

***

We've reached the semi final stages of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

In Division 2, Waterford and Wexford clash at Netwatch Cullen Park in the first semi final.

Throw in there is at 1pm.

That'll be followed by the meeting of Cork and Antrim at 3pm.