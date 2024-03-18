Advertisement
Sport

Warriors playoff confirmed

Mar 18, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Garvey's Tralee Warriors | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter final playoff has been confirmed.

Éanna against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will take place next Saturday in Colaiste Éanna, Rathfarnham.

Tip off 7.00.

