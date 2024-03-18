Warriors playoff confirmed

The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter final playoff has been confirmed.
Éanna against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will take place next Saturday in Colaiste Éanna, Rathfarnham.
Tip off 7.00.
Advertisement
The InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League quarter final playoff has been confirmed.
Éanna against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will take place next Saturday in Colaiste Éanna, Rathfarnham.
Tip off 7.00.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus