Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have Griffith College Éanna in their way of a place in the final four of the Insuremyvan.ie Men's Superleague.

The sides meet this evening at 7pm in Colaiste Eanna, Dublin.

It's also quarter final time in the InsureMyVan.ie Mens Basketball League with Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney away to UCD Marian this evening.

Tip-off at the Oatlands College Gym in Dublin is at 7pm.