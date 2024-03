Tralee Warriors are back in the Mens U20 National League Final after a thrilling win in the semi final last night.

They will face the winners of Éanna and Titans who meet in the other semi final on Bank Holiday Monday at 1.30pm.

The final is scheduled for the weekend of the 13th/14th of April.

The game finished,

Tralee Warriors 77

Limerick Celtics 76

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div2:

St Brendans 41 - 35 St Josephs ;