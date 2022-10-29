Warriors beaten; Killorglin home tonight

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 89-85 to UCC Demons in the Men’s Super League.
Flexachem Killorglin are home tonight in the Men’s Super League.
They tip-off at 7.15 against Emporium Ballincollig of Cork.
