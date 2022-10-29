Advertisement
Warriors beaten; Killorglin home tonight

Oct 29, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 89-85 to UCC Demons in the Men’s Super League.

Flexachem Killorglin are home tonight in the Men’s Super League.

They tip-off at 7.15 against Emporium Ballincollig of Cork.

