Wait and see for Kerry jockey ahead of Cheltenham

Jockey Jack Kennedy admits he can only wait, do as his doctors say and hope he'll be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The Irish ace looked to be on course for a major assault on what would be his first jockeys title when breaking a leg for the fifth time in a fall at Naas at the start of the month.

He was walking on crutches when visiting Cheltenham, where he won the Gold Cup on Minella Indo two years ago, for their trials day.

Advertisement

He spoke with Mike Vince on the latest on his injury and the all important March question