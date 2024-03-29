Victory for Killarney in national semi-final

Utility Trust St Pauls have qualified for the MissQuote.ie Womens League Trophy final.
The Killarney side won their last four encounter against Limerick Sport Huskies on a 96-75 scoreline.
Enda Walshe reports
