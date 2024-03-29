Advertisement
Sport

Victory for Killarney in national semi-final

Mar 29, 2024
Victory for Killarney in national semi-final
Utility Trust St Pauls have qualified for the MissQuote.ie Womens League Trophy final.

The Killarney side won their last four encounter against Limerick Sport Huskies on a 96-75 scoreline.

Enda Walshe reports

