Victory for Ireland while Leinster confirm URC top spot

Leinster have confirmed their top seed status for the URC playoffs despite their loss to the Stormers.

The homeside came out on top 20-13 in South Africa but the losing bonus point was enough to see Leinster through.

Earlier Connacht were beaten by the Sharks by 41 points to 21.

While Ulster held on to beat Edinburgh by 16 points to 10 in Scotland

Robert Balacoune with the try for the Ulstermen while Nathan Doak scored 11 points.

Ireland have finished their TikTok Women's Six Nations campaign 4th in the table.

They beat Scotland 15-14 in an exciting finish at Kingspan Stadium.

A last minute try from Enya Breen was enough for the homeside to pick up the victory.

England were crowned Grand Slam champions after a 24-12 win away to France while Italy finished their tournament with a 10-8 win over Wales.