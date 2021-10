Champions Peamount beat Athlone 4-0 in the Women's National League.

The result sees them go four points clear at the top of the table.

Wexford beat Cork 1-0 at Turners Cross while fourth placed DLR Waves beat Dublin neighours Bohemians 1-0.

Treaty United host Shelbourne at 2-o'clock this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

A win for the visitors would see them go second in the table and just a point from leaders Peamount.