There were wins last night in the InsureMyVan.ie Superleague for Garvey's Tralee Warriors and Team 360 Financial Killorglin.

Warriors overcame Griffith College Templeogue 99-90 while Killorglin defeated Belfast Star 82-76.

In the MissQuote.ie Women's Superleague, Team Garvey's St Mary's Castleisland lost to Killester 69-80.