Max Verstappen picked up his first win of the new F1 season yesterday.

The Red Bull driver passed Charles Leclerc (Sharl Le-claire) in the final few laps to take maximum points in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz was third while pole topper Sergio Perez could only manage 4th.

Lewis Hamilton moved up 5 places to secure a points finish in 10th.