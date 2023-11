There has been a change of venue for Crotta O Neill's Munster Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final.

The game against Ferrybank on Sunday week, November 12th was originally fixed for Castletownroche in Cork.

Advertisement

The game will now take place in Kilmallock GAA, with throw in at 1:30.

Advertisement

There has also been a change of venue for this Sundays Munster Ladies Plate Quarter Final

Southern Gaels will now meet West Clare Gaels in Doonbeg on Sunday, with throw in at 2pm