Kerry handballer Dominick Lynch has won the Mens 40s final at the US 4 Wall Nationals, beating Jorge Lopez 21-7, 21-6.

Jack O’Shea lost the Mens Over 35 Singles decider, 15-21, 21-3, 11-3 against Bruno Ruiz.

Today, Lynch teams up with Gavin Buggy in the Open Doubles semi final against Sam Eester and Max Langmax, at 5.