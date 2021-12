Connacht lock Ultan Dillane will leave the province at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has signed for an overseas club, though the full details have yet to be revealed.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle is thought to be the probable next move for the Kerry native.

Dillane made his debut for Connacht in 2014, and has since made over 100 appearances.