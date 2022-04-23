Advertisement
Sport

Ulster Senior Football Championship win for Cavan

Apr 23, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrynews
Ulster Senior Football Championship win for Cavan Ulster Senior Football Championship win for Cavan
Share this article

Cavan have progressed to the semi finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

They've beaten Antrim by 1-20 to 10 points.

Gearóid McKiernan with the goal for the away side at Corrigan Park.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus