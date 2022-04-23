Ulster Senior Football Championship win for Cavan

Cavan have progressed to the semi finals of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.
They've beaten Antrim by 1-20 to 10 points.
Gearóid McKiernan with the goal for the away side at Corrigan Park.
