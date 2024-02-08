Ukraine Ask For Review Into Athletes Supporting War

The Ukrainian Olympic Committee has asked for an investigation into athletes who, they say, support "Russian aggression".

Russian and Belarusian individuals who qualify for this summer's Olympics in Paris can compete as neutrals.

Advertisement

In order to do so, they must meet certain conditions - which includes not showing support for the war.

Advertisement

Ukraine's governing body says its provided the International Olympic Committee with evidence of several athletes attending rallies and using social media to support Russia.