U17 Cup

Tralee Dynamos 5 Ballyhar Dynamos 1

Anthony Cremin for Ballyhar

U16 Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic U16 Girls 7-0 St Brendans Park Fc

Celtic Goal scorers:

Emma Daly x 4

Hannah Casey

Lily OShaughnessy

Ali Bowler

Player of the match goes to Hannah Casey for her immense work rate and well deserved goal.