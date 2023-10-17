Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Rathmore 3-15 Currow 2-09
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U15 Div 2 Semi Final
Listowel Emmets B v Ballyduff
