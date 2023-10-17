Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 17, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Rathmore 3-15 Currow 2-09

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U15 Div 2 Semi Final
Listowel Emmets B v Ballyduff

