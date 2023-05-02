Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Round 2
Div. 1A
Keel/Listry 2-12(18) Austin Stacks1-16(19)
Div. 1B
Laune Rangers 2-17 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-08
An Ghaeltacht 1-14 Ballymacelligott 3-13
Div. 3A
Na Gaeil 1-15 John Mitchels 1-09
Div. 3B
St. Michaels Foilmore 3-16 Skellig Rangers 1-07
Div. 5
Dromid/Waterville 2-07 Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's 5-10
Renard/St. Marys 3-08(17) Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist. 2-16(22)
East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant Accommodation Killarney
Round 1
Division 1
Kenmare A 3-27(36) Dr crokes 0-07
Rathmore 4-12 (24) killarney Legion 2-16(22)
Division 2
Firies 1-09 Glenflesk 2-9
Spa 3-14 Beaufort 0-8
Division 3
Kenmare B 4-09 Gneeveguilla 5-18
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
Division 1
Duagh 3.07 ( 16) Tarbert 1.13 (16)
Division 2
Beale 1.18 Northern Gaels 1.09
Knock/brosna 5.05 Finuge 2.13
St Senans 2-14 Moyvane 3-11
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 Division 2
Moyvane 2-9 Castleisland Desmond’s 5-10
TODAY
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats Under 12
Division 1
Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmets @ 6-00
Churchill v Abbeydorney Cats @ 6-30
Division 2
Austin Stacks v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 6-45
Division 3
Kerins O Rahillys v Annascaul @ 7-00
Division 4
Beale v John Mitchell’s @7-00
Dingle v Finuge/St Senans @ 7-00
Division 5
Currow v Duagh @ 6-30
Ballyduff v Shannonside Tarbert @ 6-45