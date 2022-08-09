Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
South Kerry District Board 0-17 East Kerry 1-12
North Kerry 0-12 Austin Stacks 0-11
Randles Brothers County Intermediate Ladies Football Championship Round 1
Inbhear Sceine Gaels 3-11 Corca Dhuibhne 7-11
Dr Crokes 3-13 MKL Gaels 2-08
Austin Stacks 4-09 Beaufort 2-05
Scartaglin - Bye
Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 3
Beale 3-04 Ballyduff 7-13
Division 4
Duagh 5-12 Listowel Emmetts B 1-03
Currow 1-07 Finuge/St Senans 4-16
FIXTURES
East kerry Junior League Sponsored by Kerry physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic Killarney
Division 2
Scartaglen v Spa
Kilcummin V Firies
Both at 7.30
Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Division 2 Hurling League Semi-Final
St. Brendan's v Causeway @ Ardfert, 6.30pm
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 3
Moyvane v Knock/Brosna at 7-15pm in Knockanure