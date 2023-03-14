Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results

Mar 14, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Minor Football League Division 2A
Kilcummin 2-16 Spa Killarney 0-5

Minor Football League Division 2B
Dr. Crokes 0-0 Castleisland Desmonds 0-0

Today:

Minor Football League Division 1
n Killarney Legion V An Ghaeltacht 19:00

Sport

Weekend review

Mar 13, 2023 17:03
