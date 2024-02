Lee Strand Mixed League

Div 5 Annascaul 4 - 3 Tralee

Div 3 Moyvane 4 - 3 Listowel

This Friday night (March 1st) the CPC.ie Mens and Ladies Doubles Championships take place in Tralee Sports Complex with action commencing at 7.30. Titles are up for grabs in Divisions 2 and 4 and entries are to be lodged with clubs no later than Wednesday.