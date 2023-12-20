Advertisement
Trippier Mistake Costs Magpies

Dec 20, 2023 10:51 By radiokerrysport
Trippier Mistake Costs Magpies
Another nightmare outing for Kieran Trippier cost Newcastle a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last night.

His injury-time mistake led to Chelsea’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

He was the first Newcastle player to miss in the resultant shootout, with Chelsea winning 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Boss Eddie Howe is confident they'll bounce back.

Fulham beat Everton 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Goodison.

While Middlesbrough were comfortable 3-nil winners away to Port Vale.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made after tonight’s one remaining quarter-final.

