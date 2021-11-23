Advertisement
Tributes paid to former Limerick hurler Eamonn 'Ned' Rea

Nov 23, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Tributes have been paid to the former Limerick hurler Eamonn 'Ned' Rea who has passed away.

The Effin native won a Celtic Cross with the county in 1973.

He also collected two Munster titles during an 11-year inter-county career.

