Tributes paid to former Limerick hurler Eamonn 'Ned' Rea

Tributes have been paid to the former Limerick hurler Eamonn 'Ned' Rea who has passed away.
The Effin native won a Celtic Cross with the county in 1973.
He also collected two Munster titles during an 11-year inter-county career.
