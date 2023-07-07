Treaty United the visitors to the Kingdom tonight

Treaty United are the visitors to the Kingdom tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Kerry FC take on the 7th placed side in the table from 7.45.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers will look to return to winning ways tonight as they go to Drogheda.

St. Pat's start the night four-points off the summit, and welcome Cork City to Richmond Park.

Having rebuffed the advances of Barnsley, Derry City - and manager Ruaidhrí Higgins - play Sligo.

Bohemians entertain Dundalk, and bottom side UCD host Shelbourne.