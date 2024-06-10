Advertisement
Kerry County Council to honour Kerry women of the revolutionary period

Jun 10, 2024 08:51 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council to honour Kerry women of the revolutionary period
Kerry County Council will honour women of the revolutionary period with a commemorative piece.

They are inviting expressions of interest from artists next week.

It will honour the role played by Kerry women during the revolutionary period between 1912 and 1923.

The piece will reflect on the diverse roles and activities of women and their involvement in the campaign for Irish Independence.

The five female outgoing members of Kerry County Council called for a meaningful, commemorative piece.

 

