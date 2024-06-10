Gold for Mageean in Rome

Ciara Mageean is a gold medallist at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Down woman finished strongly to win last night's 1500 metres final in a time of 4:04.66.

It's Mageean's third time to finish on the podium in the event, having won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022.

Advertisement

Sarah Healy finished seventh.

Phil Healy runs in her heat of the women’s 200-metres later this morning.

Elsewhere, Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs are in heat action of the men’s 1500 metres in the Italian capital.

Advertisement

Louise Shanahan competes in the women's 800-metres, while Thomas Barr goes in the men's 400 metres hurdles.

This, evening Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley will run in the women's 400 metres final.