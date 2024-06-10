Advertisement
Sport

Gold for Mageean in Rome

Jun 10, 2024 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Gold for Mageean in Rome
Share this article

Ciara Mageean is a gold medallist at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Down woman finished strongly to win last night's 1500 metres final in a time of 4:04.66.

It's Mageean's third time to finish on the podium in the event, having won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022.

Advertisement

Sarah Healy finished seventh.

Phil Healy runs in her heat of the women’s 200-metres later this morning.

Elsewhere, Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs are in heat action of the men’s 1500 metres in the Italian capital.

Advertisement

Louise Shanahan competes in the women's 800-metres, while Thomas Barr goes in the men's 400 metres hurdles.

This, evening Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley will run in the women's 400 metres final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Eight race card at Roscommon this evening
Advertisement
Liverpool legend Hansen seriously ill in hospital
Alcaraz wins French Open
Advertisement

Recommended

Eight race card at Roscommon this evening
Liverpool legend Hansen seriously ill in hospital
Alcaraz wins French Open
Scheffler wins Memorial Tournament
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus