Tralee's Ultan Dillane comes back to Tralee RFC as European champion

Tralee’s Ultan Dillane says the feeling of being a European champion is beginning to sink in.

Ultan was speaking at Tralee Rugby Club this afternoon, at a showcase of the Six Nations trophy, Triple Crown, and URC trophy.

The club will host a special Gala World Cup Dinner fundraising event this evening, facilitated by former Irish international and current pundit Bernard Jackman.

The panel will include Ultan Dillane, Ireland and Munster star Jack Crowley, international referee and former Tralee player Andrew Brace, and former Ireland international and current referee Joy Neville, among others.

Ultan spoke to Radio Kerry’s Mark Lynch:

Tralee Rugby Club Chairman Rob Durran says it’s great to welcome Ultan back to Tralee as a European champion

These younger members of Tralee Rugby Club were delighted to meet their hero.