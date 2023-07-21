Advertisement
Sport

Tralee's Ultan Dillane comes back to Tralee RFC as European champion

Jul 21, 2023 18:07 By radiokerrynews
Tralee's Ultan Dillane comes back to Tralee RFC as European champion
Tralee’s Ultan Dillane says the feeling of being a European champion is beginning to sink in.

Ultan was speaking at Tralee Rugby Club this afternoon, at a showcase of the Six Nations trophy, Triple Crown, and URC trophy.

The club will host a special Gala World Cup Dinner fundraising event this evening, facilitated by former Irish international and current pundit Bernard Jackman.

The panel will include Ultan Dillane, Ireland and Munster star Jack Crowley, international referee and former Tralee player Andrew Brace, and former Ireland international and current referee Joy Neville, among others.

L-R: President of Tralee RFC John O'Neill, Stephen Turner Munster U-17 player, Emily O'Regan Munster Womens player, Emma Dunican Munster U18s player, Sadhbh Morrison Munster U18s player

Ultan spoke to Radio Kerry’s Mark Lynch:

Tralee Rugby Club Chairman Rob Durran says it’s great to welcome Ultan back to Tralee as a European champion

These younger members of Tralee Rugby Club were delighted to meet their hero.

