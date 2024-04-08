Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Camogie

Our U15 Feile Camogie team had a busy weekend as they continued their winning ways when they defeated Causeway in round two of the preliminary matches on Friday evening while on Sunday the girls defeated Ballyduff in windy conditions in Ardfert. It was great to see some of our younger squad members taking some great scores in both matches. Thank you to Causeway and Ballyduff for the competitive matches. Thank you also to Diarmuid Brennan and Mike Hennessy who refereed the matches and also to Ardfert Community Centre for providing the pitch on both occasions. The girls will now face Cillard in the Division 1 County Feile final on Sunday 14th April.

U15 Hurling

Our under 15 hurlers secured a second win in the Feile group stages against a skillful Abbeydorney side. Conditions in Caherslee were difficult but our lads dug deep to get the win.

The boys now move on to the Division 1 semi final this Friday 12th April against Lixnaw. Throw will be at 6.30pm in Caherlsee.

Kerry Minor Camogie

Congratulations to the Kerry Minors who came away with a comprehensive win against Westmeath at the weekend. The win secures a place in the Minor B semifinals. Well done to Tralee Parnells players Shauna Harris, Lana O Connell, Rachel Sargent, Grainne Diggin, Anna Chute and Orla Leahy.

U12 Hurling

Our under 12s participated in the Munster GAA blitz in Croke Park last week. The boys played against Clare, Cork and Limerick opposition with some fantastic hurling on display. Everyone had a very enjoyable day out, well done boys and management.

Academy Training

Unfortunately Caherslee was closed last Friday due to recent heavy rain. Weather permitting, academy training will return to Caherslee next Friday 12th April. Mentors will be in touch with the new training times.

Last One Standing

Congratulations to Padraig Kerins on winning our Last One Standing competition. With over two hundred entries initially it was down to nine participants for the league final last Sunday. Padraig and John McCarthy predicted the correct winning margin for Clare against Kilkenny but as Pádraig had a higher number of points in the competition he was declared the winner. Congratulations Padraig.