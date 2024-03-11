Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Tralee Parnells 0-11 Ballyheigue 0-11

Last Sunday in Ballyheigue, under a new Management team, led by Martin Downes, Tralee Parnells got their Division 1 County Senior Hurling League campaign off to a good start, sharing the spoils with the home side. On their return to Division 1 after a break of a year, there were some very positive shoots, considering this was their first match of the year. Parnells welcomed two new recruits to the team and to the club, Martin Frawley (Clare) and John Sherman (Laois) and both players certainly showed great potential. Parnells got off to the better start, with Darragh Reen, who was a constant threat, slotting over a free which he quickly followed by a point from play. Ballyheigue finally found their rhythm and were back on level terms soon after with 2 quick points from play. Tadhg Reen put Parnells back in front after 5 minutes with a great point from play. Ballyheigue then hit a purple patch and scored the next 4 points in a row to put some daylight between the teams. Darragh Reen pulled one back from play after 12 minutes, which was cancelled out by Ballyheigue soon after. Darragh Maloney got on the scoreboard after 20 minutes with a good point, though a goal looked on. Ballyheigue rounded out the scoring with a free to leave the halftime score Tralee Parnells 0-5 Ballyheigue 0-8.

Parnells now playing into the village end, came flying out of the blocks in the second half and had the first four scores of the second half, all frees converted by Darragh Reen. Morgan Madden, who had a great game from wing back, extended Parnells lead with a super score from play after 44 minutes. Ballyheigue eventually replied with 2 frees of their own to leave the scores level with just over 10 minutes left. A super move from the back involving all 3 Reen brothers finished with Tadhg getting his second point of the day after 53 minutes. It was nip and tuck from there to the end with Ballyheigue getting the equaliser with yet another free 2 minutes from time. Parnells had two chances to win it at the death, but both chances were unfortunately spurned. Nevertheless, Parnells left the happier of the two teams with their first County League point in the bag. What was striking was the never say die attitude with the defence holding firm to snuff out any goal threats and the work rate across the team. Next up is a North Kerry League match vs Causeway on Wednesday evening in Caherslee followed by Rd 2 of the County League with Abbeydorney visiting Caherslee on Saturday 16th at 4pm.

Final score: Tralee Parnells 0-11 Ballyheigue 0-11

Scorers for Parnells: D. Reen (0-7, 0-5f), T. Reen (0-2), D. Maloney (0-1), M. Madden (0-1)

1. Mark Ryall 2. Rory Reen 3. Darragh Keane 4. Luke Chester 5. Martin Frawley 6. Tadhg Brick (Capt) 7. Morgan Madden 8. Cathal Dunne 9. Andrew Morrissey 10. John Sherman 11. Tadhg Reen 12. Darragh Maloney 13. Niall Cassidy 14. Darragh Reen 15. Stephen Morrissey

Subs: Oisín O’Brien (for Stephen Morrissey); Johnny Lowe (for John Sherman)

Academy Training

Academy training moved to the Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn Ball Wall last Saturday due to the unavailability of MTU Sports Academy. Our future hurlers got a chance to use this great facility and practice what they had been learning over the past few weeks. Training returns to MTU again next Saturday 3-4pm (U6 to U10’s girls and boys). Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now due - all members can register via https://www.foireann.ie/ (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. The fees remain the same as last year. There are a number of membership options available where you can also subscribe to the club lotto at a discounted rate. If you have any difficulty in registering or maybe need to change your email address...etc contact the club registrars Kieran 086 283 5906 or Grainne 087 288 1149. . We have dedicated page on our Club Website with all information and some helpful hints at https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie/registration

We will run a registration week from the 18th to 23rd March where the registrars will be available at the training sessions to answer any queries. For insurance purposes all players must be registered by 31st March or before the date of your team's first match, whichever is earlier. Thank you

Kerry Camogie

Hard luck to the Kerry Minor Camogie squad as they were defeated by Kildare in the second round of the Minor B Championship. Final score 1-13 to 0-7. Well done to club representatives Lana O Connell, Shauna Harris, Orla Leahy, Grainne Diggin, Rachel Sargent and Anna Chute.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Schools Camogie

Congratulations to Presentation Tralee U16.5 Camogie getting through to the Cork Colleges final!

The u16.5s travelled to Mallow to play St. Mary's in the Semi Final of the Katie Crowley Cup. Pres Tralee started well putting over some points before hitting the back of the net.

At the final whistle, Pres Tralee came out strong winners.

Fantastic to see ten Tralee Parnells Players on the panel, including four sets of sisters!! Well done to Daisy, LilyMay, Clodagh, Keelin, Sarah, Georgia, Anna C, Anna O, Evie and Aobh! Best of luck to the girls in the Cup Final next week

Hogan Cup Final

Mercy Mounthawk line out in the Hogan Cup Final (All Ireland Post Primary "A" Football Final) against Omagh CBS in Croke Park next Saturday at 3pm. We wish the School, the Team and Management every success in what would be a wonderful and historic achievement. In particular we would like to wish Parnells hurlers Oran Murphy, Odhran Kerins, Donnacha Buttimer, Conor Dennehy and David Sargent all the best in the final.

Club Website

Remember, if you wish to find any information about the club checkout our club website https://traleeparnells.gaa.ie where you can find a full history of the weekly notes since the club was re-formed in 2012. The site is updated every week with news, lotto results, reports, details of Coaches/Executive..etc.

GAA.ie - feature on Tralee Parnells

We were delighted that the GAA chose to run a feature length article on the club - entitled "Tralee Parnells are the blueprint for growing hurling". For those that haven't yet seen it visit https://www.gaa.ie/article/tralee-parnells-are-the-blueprint-for-growing-hurling. Thanks to John Harrington for the feature - just shows what's possible with the right supports and most of all willing volunteers.