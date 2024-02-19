Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Club Social

The club social committee are busy with the final preparations for next weekends annual Club social. The event takes place on Saturday 24th at The Rose Hotel with drinks reception starting at 7pm. Guests of honour include the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June. A limited number of ticket sales are still available for what promises to be a great night out. For hurling tickets contact Agnes 0878377969 or Tara 0872940828 for Camogie ticket sales contact Suzanne 0872959166. Thank you to Eamon Costello Ltd who once again are kindly sponsoring this event.

Lotto Winner

We had our first jackpot winner last Monday evening. Mike Roger O Sullivan was the lucky winner of the €1500 jackpot, congratulations Mike. Numbers drawn were 1,2, 23 and 24. The next draw takes place on Monday 26th February with a Jackpot of €1000. It could be you!! Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/.../tralee-parnells... Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee

Senior Hurling

Our adult hurlers continue training every Friday night in Lixnaw on the astro turf at 8:30pm. Anyone in Tralee or the surrounding area who is interested in playing Hurling is welcome to join. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Academy Training

We had a fantastic attendance again at the academy training last Saturday afternoon. Well done to all the girls and boys who came along. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back again next Saturday 3-4pm MTU sports academy (U6 to U10’s girls and boys). Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

National Club Draw

We would ask all club members to return the National Club Draw tickets including any unsold tickets. The tickets were distributed in early January and included a stamped addressed envelope. Thank you to those that have already returned their tickets. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a new car and various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Hogan Cup

After recently winning the Munster Senior Schools Corn Uí Mhuirí Mery Mounthawk now face Naas CBS in the Hogan Cup Semi-Final. The match takes place next Saturday 24th in Bansha Co Tipperary at 2pm. We wish the team, management and in particular the Parnells hurlers Oran Murphy, Odhran Kerins, Conor Dennehy, David Sargent and Donnacha Buttimer the best of luck next weekend.

Fitzgibbon Cup

Congratulation to Mary Immaculate College who defeated University of Limerick in the Fitzgibbon cup final last Saturday afternoon in Abbeydorney.