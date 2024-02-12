Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Corn Uí Mhuirí

Congratulations to Mercy Mounthawk on winning their 1st ever Corn Uí Mhuirí title in Austin Stacks Park last Saturday. After a titanic battle with The Green, they emerged victorious to claim the cup. We wish them well now on their Hogan Cup journey. Well done in particular to Parnells hurlers Oran Murphy, Odhran Kerins, Conor Dennehy, David Sargent and Donnacha Buttimer who were all members of the victorious Mounthawk squad.

Senior Hurling

Our adult hurlers have returned to training and are training every Friday night in Lixnaw on the astro turf at 8:30pm under the watchful eye of our new Manager, Martin Downes and his Selectors Mike Quinn, Colm O'Brien, Paul Daly, Diarmuid Brennan (S&C) and Gerry Murphy. Our Senior hurlers will be playing in Division 1 of the Co. League this year, which starts on 10th March. Our Juniors will be playing in Division 2. Anyone in Tralee or the surrounding area who is interested in playing Hurling is welcome to join. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

U14 & U16 Camogie

The new season for u14s and U16s started last week and continues at the Crotta ballwall 6-7pm every Tuesday and at the St Pats, Astro Blennerville on Thursdays, 6-7 pm. €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 0851355566 for more details.

Academy Training

We had a fantastic start to the Tralee Parnells juvenile Hurling and Camogie 2024 season in the MTU last Saturday afternoon. Well done to all the girls and boys who came along! Looking forward to seeing everyone back again next Saturday 17th 3-4pm MTU sports academy (U6 to U10’s girls and boys). Remember to bring a friend and if any parents are interested in getting involved in the Club please let us know! Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

Club Social

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June. For ticket sales for hurling contact Agnes 0878377969 or Tara 0872940828 for Camogie ticket sales contact Suzanne 0872959166.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

Fees for 2024 remain the same as 2023 and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

Last One Standing Competition

What a super weekend of Hurling las weekend. Dublin scoring a winning point in injury time saved a lot of entrants an early exit.

Offaly drawing with Wexford reduced the field by over 100 entrants meaning those left in the competition are all a massive step closer to winning the cash prize. We all have a little break now with no matches next weekend.

National Club Draw

We would ask all club members to return the National Club Draw tickets as soon as possible. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thank you to those that have already returned their tickets. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a new car and various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Kerry Camogie

Congratulations to Tralee Parnells players - Aoibheann O Sullivan, Orla Costello, Georgia Kennedy, Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor and Siofra Murphy who have been selected for the training panel for Kerry u15 camogie 2024 . Best of luck to all the players and the U15 Kerry Management Team for the season ahead.

Kerry Hurling

Congratulations to Parnells players Cian Harris, Dan Maloney, Will Somers, Eoghan Costello and Tomás O'Connell who were part of the Kerry Minor hurling squad that won the Todd Nolan shield in Currans last Saturday following matches against Clare and Limerick. The competition remembered one of Kerry hurling's greats.

Fitzgibbon Cup

Congratulation to MTU Kerry on their hosting of all the 3rd level hurling and football finals this week in Tralee. On Saturday, the Fitzgibbon Cup will be held in Abbeydorney at 2:45pm. For anyone with even a passing interest in hurling, this is likely to be a great occasion and its an honour that it is being staged in Kerry. After the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, this is probably the next most prestigious competition in the hurling calendar. At the time of writing, the finalists are still to be determined but the semi-finalists are UL vs University of Galway and Mary Immaculate College vs SETU Waterford. There are likely to be a host of inter-county players participating so we would encourage everyone, young and old, to come along to Abbeydorney next Saturday.