Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Corn Uí Mhuirí

Next Saturday will be a historic day in Austin Stacks Park as for the first time ever, two Tralee schools will contest the Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster Colleges Senior A Football) Final. On behalf of the club, we wish all the boys from Mercy Mounthawk and Tralee CBS the best of luck in the final. In particular, best of luck to our club members Seán Barrett, Fionán Ryan, Andrew Kerins, Oisín O'Sullivan, Rory Reen (all Tralee CBS) and Oran Murphy, Odhran Kerins, Donnacha Buttimer (Mercy Mounthawk).

Senior Hurling

Our adult hurlers returned to training last Friday night in Lixnaw on the astro turf under the watchful eye of our new Manager, Martin Downes and his Selectors Mike Quinn, Colm O'Brien, Paul Daly, Diarmuid Brennan (S&C) and Gerry Murphy. Our Senior hurlers will be playing in Division 1 of the Co. League this year, which starts on 10th March. Our Juniors will be playing in Division 2. Anyone in Tralee or the surrounding area who is interested in playing Hurling is welcome to join. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

U14 & U16 Camogie

2023 was a great year for our Camogie panels, U14s (county champions), U15s (All Ireland Feile winners), and U16s (county final runner-up). We'll be hoping for another successful year in 2024

The new season for u14s and U16s starts in Crotta ballwall 6-7pm ( from Tuesday 6th of Feb) and Thursdays, 6-7 pm, St Pats, Astro Blennerville (from Thursday 8th of Feb). €3 session to cover astro hire. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back, and new players are welcome to come and try out Camogie. Contact 0851355566 for more details.

Academy Training

Training for boys and girls from U6 to U10s will recommence on Saturday February 10th at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU from 3 to 4pm. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks. €3 to cover the cost of the hire of the hall.

Club Social

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June. For ticket sales for hurling contact Agnes 0878377969 or Tara 0872940828 for Camogie ticket sales contact Suzanne 0872959166.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

Fees for 2024 remain the same as 2023 and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

National Club Draw

We would ask all club members to return the National Club Draw tickets as soon as possible. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thank you to those that have already returned their tickets. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a new car and various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Every Step Counts challenge

We did it! We have hit the target of over 4,000km in the Munster GAA - Every Step Counts challenge. The challenge promotes health and wellbeing within every GAA club and community as part of the Ireland Lights Up campaign. As a Healthy Club Gold member, Tralee Parnells is pleased to be associated with this campaign. The club will now be included in a prize draw to win €2,500. Thanks to everyone that signed up and walked or ran on behalf of the club. The challenge runs until the 12th February so we encourage everyone to keep stepping out until then.

Lotto

Congrats to Robert Harris and Séamus Cadogan who won €25 in the lucky dip in last Monday's lotto draw. Numbers drawn: 1, 8, 22, 25, Next draw: Monday 12th Feb with a Jackpot of €1500. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com or choose the Lotto option with your annual membership. Thank you for your continued support

Kerry Camogie

Kerry Camogie celebrated a great year at their annual social in The Rose Hotel last Friday night. Last year saw the seniors win the National League Division 2A title and the minors were victorious in the All-Ireland Camogie ‘C’ final. Tralee Parnells Camogie Players Orla Leahy (Minor), Ciara Moloney (Senior), Grainne Leahy (Minor), Lana O Connell (Minor) and Grainne Diggin (Minor) were members of the victorious Kerry teams and were recognised on the night, along with all the rest of the players. Well done girls!

Kerry Hurling

Morgan Madden and Darragh Reen are our representatives from the club on the Kerry hurling panel who kicked off their Division 2 National League campaign with a loss at home to Carlow last weekend. Best of luck lads for the season ahead.