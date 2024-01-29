Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Calling All Hurlers

...in the Tralee area. The adult hurlers will return to training on Friday the 2nd of February at 8.30 at Lixnaw astro turf. Anyone in the Tralee area who is interested in playing Hurling is welcome to join. Contact 085 1355566 for more details.

Academy Training

Training for boys and girls from U6 to U10s will recommence on Saturday February 10th at the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU from 3 to 4pm. Boys and girls who have not tried hurling before are very welcome to come along and give it a go. Hurleys and helmets will be supplied by the club for the first few weeks.

Last One Standing

This year we are running a Last One Standing competition based on the Division 1 National Hurling League. To enter, select a team from either group A or B in each round of the competition. If your selection wins you progress to the next week. Lose or draw and you are out. Participants must pick from alternative groups in each round, if you pick from Group A in week 1 you must pick from Group B in week 2...etc. The cash prize will depend on the number of entries but will have a guaranteed minimum of €250. Entries cost €10 each, contact Stephen Morrissey before 3rd February on 085 1098780 to enter.

Kerry Camogie

The underage Kerry Camogie squads for the coming season have been selected and the club is very proud to have a large representation at each age level. Lana O Connell, Shauna Harris, Grainne Diggin, Orla Leahy and Rachel Sargent have been selected for the Minor panel. Anna Chute, Anna O' Sullivan, Caoimhe Culloo, Jessica Leen, Georgia Kennedy , Emma Gaynor and Orla Costello

will be on the Under 16 panel while Abbey Crowley, Aoibhinn Hennessy, Ciara Trant, Clodagh Culloty, Evie O Sullivan, Sarah Chute and Sophie Brick will join the Under 14 panel. Congratulations to all the girls, we wish you and the Management Teams the very best of luck with the season ahead.

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

Fees for 2024 remain the same as 2023 and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

National Club Draw

We would ask all club members to return the National Club Draw tickets as soon as possible. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thank you to those that have already returned their tickets. The draw includes some fabulous prizes including a new car and various All Ireland Weekend packages.

Every Step Counts challenge

The Munster GAA - Every Step Counts challenge is now well underway. The challenge promotes health and wellbeing within every GAA club and community as part of the Ireland Lights Up campaign. As a Healthy Club Gold member, Tralee Parnells is pleased to be associated with this campaign. Every club that clocks up 4000km between 8th January - 12th February will be included in a prize draw to win €2,500 for the club. To register, download the MyLife by Irish Life App to your phone or mobile device and sign-up, selecting Tralee Parnells as your club. If you registered last year, you just have to join the challenge again this year.

Club Social

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June. For ticket sales for hurling contact Agnes 0878377969 or Tara 0872940828 for Camogie ticket sales contact Suzanne 0872959166.