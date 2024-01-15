Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Hurling Workshop

Tralee Parnells are hosting a hurling & camogie workshop in Kerins O'Rahilly's clubhouse (upstairs) on Friday 26th January at 7:30pm. The workshop will be facilitated by John Griffin, former Kerry hurling captain and former Kerry hurling GDA. We invite everyone with an interest in developing hurling & camogie in Parnells and Tralee in general to attend - membership of the club is not required.

To allow us prepare for the workshop, we would like to understand the views of all our members so we are asking everyone (whether you are free to attend or not) to complete a questionnaire, which you can access at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNL6h0yerFnnMTiGEBh3RLIXMsWz47B75QhRUtspgzG4qnJA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

Membership

Membership for the 2024 season is now open - all members can register via foireann.ie (same as last year) and select Tralee Parnells. There are various membership options available.

Fees for 2024 remain the same as 2023 and are as follows:

• Nursery (U7 Boys and U8 Girls) - €30

• Juvenile Player (U9 to U18) - €70

• Student Player (Players over 18 who are full time students) - €80

• Adult Player - €110

• Family (2 Adults + 4 Juveniles) - €200

• Family (2 Adults + 4 (Juveniles and/or Students)) - €300

• Non-Playing Adult - €40

• Non-Playing Juvenile - €30

• Non-Playing Adult + Lotto for 12 months - €100

Every Step Counts challenge

The Munster GAA - Every Step Counts challenge is now well underway. The challenge promotes health and wellbeing within every GAA club and community as part of the Ireland Lights Up campaign. As a Healthy Club Gold member, Tralee Parnells is pleased to be associated with this campaign. Every club that clocks up 4000km between 8th January - 12th February will be included in a prize draw to win €2,500 for the club. To register, download the MyLife by Irish Life App to your phone or mobile device and sign-up, selecting Tralee Parnells as your club. If you registered last year, you just have to join the challenge again this year.

Club Social - Save the Date

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. If last year is anything to go by, this promises to be a great night. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June.

National Club Draw

All club members should now have received tickets for the National Club Draw. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thanks to those that have already returned their tickets. If you have received tickets and haven't sent them back yet, please do so at your earliest convenience.

Sponsorship

As the club grows, and as we prepare for our first season in Senior Championship hurling, we would welcome any offer of sponsorship from local businesses. Please contact any member of the committee to discuss in confidence.

Club AGM

The Club Secretary role remains vacant after our AGM last November. This is a critical role in the club. If there is anyone who would be interested in this role, please contact the club chairman Stephen Buttimer or any member of the club Executive. Main requirements of the role is to be PC literate with regular access to email.