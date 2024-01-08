Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Every Step Counts challenge

The Munster GAA - Every Step Counts challenge is starting this week. The challenge promotes health and wellbeing within every GAA club and community as part of the Ireland Lights Up campaign. As a Healthy Club Gold member, Tralee Parnells is pleased to be associated with this campaign. Every club that clocks up 4000km between 8th January - 12th February will be included in a prize draw to win €2,500 for the club. To register, download the MyLife by Irish Life App to your phone or mobile device and sign-up, selecting Tralee Parnells as your club. If you registered last year, you just have to join the challenge again this year.

Club Social - Save the Date

The Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Club social will take place on Saturday 24th February next in The Rose Hotel. If last year is anything to go by, this promises to be a great night. Guests of honour will be the Mens Senior Hurling Team, who will be presented with their Co. League and Intermediate Championship medals and the U15 Camogie squad who won the All-Ireland Feile title in Roscommon last June.

National Club Draw

Tickets for the GAA's National Club Draw are in the process of being distributed to all club members. This is our first fundraiser of the new season and any and all support will be most welcome. Thanks to those that have already returned their tickets.

Sponsorship

As the club grows, and as we prepare for our first season in Senior Championship hurling, we would welcome any offer of sponsorship from local businesses. Please contact any member of the committee to discuss in confidence.

Lotto

Congratulations to Ger O'Connell and Eileen Benson who won €25 each in the lucky dip in the first club lotto draw for 2024. Numbers drawn were 1, 3, 12, 26, there was no winner of the jackpot of €1500. The next draw takes place on Monday 15th January. All proceeds go towards the day to day running of the club. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee