Sunshine Dream is now destined for a shot at the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby after winning the 2002 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Trial Stakes in Tralee.

The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium representative will now progress to the First-Round heats of the Derby, which begins on Friday 19th August in Shelbourne Park.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby boasts a winner’s prize of €125,000 and the Final will take place on Saturday 24th September.