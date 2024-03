At Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale today, Tralee CBS defeated St. Flannan's Ennis in the quarter final of the Frewen Cup (Munster U17 A Football Championship.)

Tralee CBS led 1-11 to 1-1 at half time, and put in a powerful performance in the second half to win comfortably, 6-21 to 2-4. Gearoid White was in fine form for Tralee and scored 3 goals.