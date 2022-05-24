Advertisement
Title challengers both slip up in Premier Division

May 24, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Title challengers both slip up in Premier Division
Shamrock Rovers and Derry City both slipped up in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title challenges last night.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 1-0 to Drogheda away from home thanks to a first-half Ryan Brennan header.

While Sligo Rovers beat the Candystripes 2-1 at the Showgrounds in their first game since Liam Buckley's departure.

The two results mean the Hoops remain seven points clear at the top of the table.

Dundalk then are just a point behind Derry in third after they beat Finn Harps 1-0 in Ballybofey.

Daniel Kelly scored the only goal of the game there.

And St. Pat's enjoyed a 3-0 win over Bohemians, while Shelbourne came away from the UCD Bowl with a 2-0 victory.

