Sport

Tipperary Crystal named official gifting supplier for 2024 Olympics in Paris

Nov 9, 2023 15:05 By radiokerrysport
TEAM IRELAND WELCOME TIPPERARY CRYSTAL AS THE OFFICIAL GIFTING SUPPLIER FOR THE PARIS OLYMPICS 2024:

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today announced Tipperary as its official gifting supplier for Paris 2024. Formerly known as Tipperary Crystal, this agreement will see Team Ireland celebrate moments with Tipperary in the lead-up to next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

Tipperary is rooted in Irish design, creating innovative and authentic gift solutions to the highest standards, and prides itself in continuously exceeding customer expectations with a focus on products that are created to the highest standards of quality.

The announcement featured Team Ireland athletes, Longford swimmer Darragh Greene, and Tipperary 400m athlete Sharlene Mawdsley.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Tipperary products will feature as the presentation pieces throughout the Team Ireland celebration moments for 2024.

Welcoming today’s announcement, OFI Commercial Director Catherine Tiernan said:

“We are delighted to welcome Tipperary as the official gifting supplier to Team Ireland this year as we prepare for the Paris Olympic Games. With next year being our centenary Games, this exciting relationship will see us focusing on celebration, making this a special announcement. We are particularly pleased to welcome such a respected Irish-grown brand, and look forward to the coming year.”

Managing Director of Tipperary, Robbie Scanlan, said,
“Tipperary are honoured to be associated with Team Ireland – Paris Olympics 2024. We strive for greatness through our product design, quality and indeed the customer experience. Accordingly, Team Ireland is the perfect fit for our brand, and we wish all the Athletes, Communities and the Organisation team, the very best experience and success in their endeavours. This is an incredible moment for Ireland, and we look forward to being part of this amazing journey.”

