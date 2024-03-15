Tipperary confirm Kennedy suffered ruptured ACL

Tipperary have confirmed that Seamus Kennedy suffered a ruptured ACL in last week’s Allianz Hurling League defeat to Limerick.
The St. Mary’s Clonmel requires reconstructive surgery, according to the county.
