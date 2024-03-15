Advertisement
Sport

Tipperary confirm Kennedy suffered ruptured ACL

Mar 15, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrysport
Tipperary confirm Kennedy suffered ruptured ACL
Tipperary have confirmed that Seamus Kennedy suffered a ruptured ACL in last week’s Allianz Hurling League defeat to Limerick.

The St. Mary’s Clonmel requires reconstructive surgery, according to the county.

