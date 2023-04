Tiger Woods says he's "disappointed" after withdrawing from The Masters golf due to injury.

He pulled out ahead of the third round resuming having been visibly struggling after completing seven holes on a weather-affected third day.

Shane Lowry's back out on the course and is 2 under par through 13.

Seamus Power is 4 over.

American Brooks Koepka still leads at Augusta National on 13-under-par.