Thursday Local Soccer Results And Fixtures

U13 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 7-1 Inter Kenmare (Dragon’s Den)
U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup S/Finals
Castleisland A 0-3 Killarney Athletic A
Fixtures:
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 7pm
