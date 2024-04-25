Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local Soccer Results And Fixtures

Apr 25, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local Soccer Results And Fixtures
U13 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 7-1 Inter Kenmare (Dragon’s Den)

U16 Boy’s Tucker Kelly Cup S/Finals
Castleisland A 0-3 Killarney Athletic A

Fixtures:

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 7pm

