Thursday Local Soccer Results

Mar 28, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local Soccer Results
U12 John Murphy Cup Semi-Finals

Killorglin A 0-4 Killarney Celtic A

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Inter Kenmare B 6-3 Killarney Athletic C

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Shield

Killarney Celtic B 0-2 Dingle A

