Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

In the John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Preliminary Round Killarney Celtic A defeated Tralee Dynamos B 7-1.
Celtic progress to the Cup Round 1 while Dynamos B will go into the Shield.
