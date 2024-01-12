Advertisement
Three-time champion stands between Allen and Masters semi-final place

Jan 12, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
Three-time champion stands between Allen and Masters semi-final place
Three-time champion Mark Selby stands between Mark Allen and a Masters semi-final place this evening.

The first to six will advance to the last-4.

In the afternoon session in London, Judd Trump goes up against Ali Carter.

